'Harish will be jailed over KLIS corruption': Congress leader Rajagopal

SIDDIPET: Alleging that Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao was involved in corruption during the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday claimed that the former minister would be sentenced to prison over his involvement in the ‘large-scale scandal’.

In a rally for Bhuvanagiri Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in Cheryala, he said the state government would probe the allegations of corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Alleging that the BRS won elections in the past by tapping the phones of opposition leaders and businesspersons, the MLA criticised pink party leaders and termed them “jokers and brokers”.

He also claimed that Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of the BRS won the elections due to bogus votes.

Additionally, Rajagopal asserted that he had a crucial role in persuading the then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to grant statehood to Telangana. He urged the locals to cast their votes for the Congress on May 13 and make Kiran Kumar Reddy victorious from the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency.