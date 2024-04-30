Hyderabad man saves self from loss of over Rs 1 crore by reporting crime on time

HYDERABAD: Monday morning was not the same for Harsha from Nacharam, who found himself facing potential financial loss when he received notifications of three unauthorised transactions totaling Rs 1 crore rupees from his Axis Bank current account. However, Harsha immediately sprang into action and reached out to the right authorities.
His first call was to AXIS Bank’s customer care, where he alerted them about the unauthorised transactions. He then dialled the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930.
The helpline team wasted no time in uploading all the details about the stolen funds on the Cyber Financial Crimes Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), a specialised website designed for tackling such cybercrimes. Additionally, they notified both AXIS Bank and HDFC Bank, where the stolen funds were kept.
Due to coordinated efforts, the entire sum of over Rs 1 crore was intercepted before it could fall into the hands of the criminals.
Shika Goel, Director of the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), personally commended Harsha for his quick reporting of the fraud, noting that his response time of just 12 minutes fell well within the “Golden Hour.” Furthermore, Goel praised the helpline staff for their swift action, which resulted in securing the funds within a mere 25 minutes of the initial report.