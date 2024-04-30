Hyderabad man saves self from loss of over Rs 1 crore by reporting crime on time

HYDERABAD: Monday morning was not the same for Harsha from Nacharam, who found himself facing potential financial loss when he received notifications of three unauthorised transactions totaling Rs 1 crore rupees from his Axis Bank current account. However, Harsha immediately sprang into action and reached out to the right authorities.

His first call was to AXIS Bank’s customer care, where he alerted them about the unauthorised transactions. He then dialled the Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930.

The helpline team wasted no time in uploading all the details about the stolen funds on the Cyber Financial Crimes Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), a specialised website designed for tackling such cybercrimes. Additionally, they notified both AXIS Bank and HDFC Bank, where the stolen funds were kept.