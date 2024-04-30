'KCR’s campaign infuses new josh among BRS workers,' say leaders

The party’s social media wing has also been very active in backing up the BRS chief and other key leaders by gathering people’s opinions on the issues raised by KCR, Rama Rao and Harish and making them go viral. It ensured that the alleged power supply disruption during KCR’s meetings became a subject of discussion on social media and even forced the government to go defensive and deny the charges.

On the other hand, the Congress social media wing seems to have been a bit slow on giving fitting counters to its BRS counterpart. It has also failed to gather relevant data to counter the allegations of the rival party. The BRS has been successful in gathering information on the issues affecting farmers, women and students, apart from drinking water woes, and circulating it on social media.

Another drawback the Congress suffers from is the fact that only Revanth is left to counter the allegations of KCR, Harish and Rama while ministers and senior leaders are proving to be ineffective as they are busy campaigning for candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gaining ground

Following KCR’s whirlwind roadshows, the party is confident of gaining an edge in four Lok Sabha seats and securing second place in another three. But these developments seem to unnerve the Congress.

In the days before the voting takes place on May 13, the BRS is planning to launch a blistering attack on the Congress government and put the grand old party on the mat. It’s to be seen if the Congress will shed its complacency and launch a befitting counterattack on the rival.