Name game in Chevella: Similar candidate names pose potential voter confusion

HYDERABAD: In a development that is likely to create confusion among voters, two contestants whose names are similar to that of the Congress and BJP candidates have entered the fray in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

All India Forward Bloc candidate Konda Visheshvar Reddy and Gade Ranjith Reddy of Revolutionary Social Party are contesting from the Chevella segment, where the main battle is expected to be between the BJP’s Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and Congress’s Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, who is the incumbent MP.

Though some believe that similar names may create confusion among voters if these candidates are listed one after the other on the EVMs, the leaders of the Congress and BJP don’t see such a scenario arising.