Owaisi, KTR slam BJP, PM for ‘supporting rapists’

HYDERABAD: Commenting on the sex scandal involving BJP-led NDA candidate from Hassan, JDS’ Prajwal Revanna, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS working president alleged that the BJP always extends solidarity to the rapists.

The sex scandal was recently taken up by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) .

Speaking at an election rally in Hyderabad, Owaisi asked, “Why did PM Modi go to seek votes for former PM HD Devegowda’s grandson despite knowing that he (Prajwal) is a rapist? PM boasts a lot about naari-shakti (women empowerment) and reservations for them. But what is its value when you (PM Modi) are seeking such a man? This proves that the Narendra Modi government supports such people. Even though he has been suspended, how did the accused flee to Germany?”

Meanwhile, Rama took to X on Monday to share his views.

“Shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by MP Prajwal Revanna. How was this guy allowed to leave the country? If the Union government is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges & wrath of law. They (BJP leaders) have turned a blind eye to women harassment in Manipur, released the rapists of Bilkis Bano, ignored the charges by wrestlers against Brijbhushan Singh and now this,” he said.