Parties turn to Lord Rama during campaign in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: While it is no surprise that the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan would find a prominent place in the meetings and events of the BJP, which claims the construction of the Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya as one of its achievements, even Congress and BRS leaders are now not shying away from invoking Lord Rama’s name at their programmes either.

Represented by BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency has observed a war of words over the issue among top leaders of the three main political parties. Political analysts observed that many opposition leaders had earlier said that the saffron party had weaponised the slogan to silence anyone questioning the Union government, but they have now resorted to reasserting their Hindu credentials.

Recently, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and BRS working president KT Rama Rao had attacked the BJP alleging that it was using the name of Lord Rama and turning politics into a religious battlefield. They said that Lord Rama belongs to everyone and not just the BJP.