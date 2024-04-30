'Revanth should tender apology over remarks on quotas': Kishan reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said people from all walks of life have understood that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statements regarding reservations are false. “The RSS chief himself denied this. If Revanth has any morals, he should take back the allegations and issue a public apology,” he added.

He said the issue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video being circulated on social media is a serious matter and that it concerns national security.

The BJP state chief said that posting the doctored videos on social media handles of TPCC “shows how desperate Congress is”.

Dismissing allegations that reservations will be scrapped and Hyderabad will be declared a Union Territory if the BJP is elected to power again, Kishan alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM are acting recklessly by spreading propaganda.

Addressing the media, the BJP state president alleged that the Congress party was in a state of despair and had resorted to spreading false propaganda with morphed videos. “It is an attempt to disturb the law and order by inciting tension among people of weaker sections,” he added.

Claiming that all the people in villages have unanimously decided that the saffron party should come to power and Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again, the BJP state chief said that Congress and BRS leaders are acting like “frogs in a well”.

The Union minister claimed that farmers, youth, women and Telangana society do not trust Revanth. Even Congress MLAs do not believe him, he added. He accused the chief minister of postponing, rather than implementing, the six guarantees.

Peddapalli MP joins BJP

Several leaders from the Congress and BRS, including Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and former minister E Peddireddy, joined the BJP in presence of state unit chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday.