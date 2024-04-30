Telangana: Amid beer shortage, parties look to lure voters with whisky

SANGAREDDY: An acute shortage of beer has been reported across the erstwhile Medak district. Sources said that on Sunday evening, many wine shops in the district were seen having little to no stocks of beer. Allegedly, political party leaders, citing shortage, have started to offer whiskey bottles to woo voters as an alternative to beer.

Recently, a group of young men reportedly assaulted a wine shop owner for not having a stock of beer bottles in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. The youths also had a physical altercation with police, who arrived at the scene after being informed, before being apprehended.

Speaking to TNIE, Excise Deputy Commissioner Harikishan said that more beer bottles were sold in March and April of this year, compared to 2023. When asked about the reasons for the beer shortage in the district, he said that the demand has increased but the supply from industries has decreased. In the erstwhile Medak district, 4,74,591 cases of beer were sold in March last year, while 4,84,292 cases were sold in March 2024. Similarly, 4,09,494 cases were sold in April 2023, while 4,14,653 cases were sold this month, he informed.