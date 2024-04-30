Telangana: Amid beer shortage, parties look to lure voters with whisky

SANGAREDDY: An acute shortage of beer has been reported across the erstwhile Medak district. Sources said that on Sunday evening, many wine shops in the district were seen having little to no stocks of beer. Allegedly, political party leaders, citing shortage, have started to offer whiskey bottles to woo voters as an alternative to beer.
Recently, a group of young men reportedly assaulted a wine shop owner for not having a stock of beer bottles in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. The youths also had a physical altercation with police, who arrived at the scene after being informed, before being apprehended.
Speaking to TNIE, Excise Deputy Commissioner Harikishan said that more beer bottles were sold in March and April of this year, compared to 2023. When asked about the reasons for the beer shortage in the district, he said that the demand has increased but the supply from industries has decreased. In the erstwhile Medak district, 4,74,591 cases of beer were sold in March last year, while 4,84,292 cases were sold in March 2024. Similarly, 4,09,494 cases were sold in April 2023, while 4,14,653 cases were sold this month, he informed.
Ramesh, the owner of a wine shop, told TNIE that if Excise officials plan on increasing the supply of liquor when there is a rise in demand, profits can be made.
According to the owner of a bar from Sangareddy town, because of the scorching sun, people who drink whiskey once or twice a week are drinking beer regularly.
‘Alcoholics welfare association’ prez submits representation to officials
The president of the ‘Thagubothula Sankshema Sangam’ (alcoholics welfare association), K Tarun, submitted a representation to Prohibition and Excise department in Mancherial on Monday. He said that Kingfisher Light Beer is in short supply across bars and liquor stores in the district, urging them to ensure that sufficient stocks of the drink are made available at the earliest.
Tarun alleged that while the government generated revenue of `670 crore in the last 18 days by selling liquor, it failed to ensure sufficient stock of Kingfisher Light Beer across five districts. In the representation, Tarun claimed that youths and middle-aged individuals are specifically “craving” for Kingfisher Light Beers “to quench their thirst.” He claimed that Kingfisher Light Beers do not provide the same kick as its stronger versions and that people can resume work soon after consuming it. In response, the officials said that they would discuss the matter with higher authorities.