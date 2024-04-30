Telangana district consumer forum asks Apple to pay Rs 5k compensation

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Warangal, has ordered Apple Inc. to pay Rs 5,000 along with the repair of the phone for demanding Rs 52,000 for the same service, despite the handset being within the warranty period.

The complainant, Golkonda Aher Manoah, who is a part-time photographer, said he encountered a technical defect on the screen and the power buttons of the phone five months after he bought it in October, 2022.

However, when the consumer approached the service store, the latter mentioned an additional charge of Rs 52,000 for repairing the “damaged mobile camera.”