Telangana: IMD issues heatwave warnings as temperatures continue to soar

HYDERABAD: Mercury levels continued to remain above 45°C on Monday, adding to the summer woes of pre-existing dry and hot weather that the state is reeling under.

As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.5°C, followed by Mulugu at 45.1°C, while Nalgonda also experienced heatwave conditions across three mandals.

Hyderabad also recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43°C in Jubilee Hills, Moosapet and Rajendranagar.

As per the IMD, as weather systems moved away from the state, temperatures would increase and dry weather is very likely to prevail.