Telangana: IMD issues heatwave warnings as temperatures continue to soar

HYDERABAD: Mercury levels continued to remain above 45°C on Monday, adding to the summer woes of pre-existing dry and hot weather that the state is reeling under.
As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.5°C, followed by Mulugu at 45.1°C, while Nalgonda also experienced heatwave conditions across three mandals.
Hyderabad also recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43°C in Jubilee Hills, Moosapet and Rajendranagar.
As per the IMD, as weather systems moved away from the state, temperatures would increase and dry weather is very likely to prevail.
The IMD said that heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next five days in the districts of Nalgonda, Khammam, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and nearby areas.
The IMD has issued an orange warning for high temperatures in the range of 41-44°C across the state for the next five days. The city will experience a maximum and minimum temperature of 43°C and 30°C respectively, with south-easterly winds of 6-10 kmph.