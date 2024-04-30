Telangana: Kharge, Gandhis in Congress's list of 40 star campaigners

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners announced by the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

In a list of 40 names submitted by party national general secretary Mukul Wasnik to the Election Commission of India (ECI), several bigwigs like Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, national general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot have been included.

All ministers from Telangana — Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka), Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Srinivas Rao — have found a place in the star campaigners list.

MPs Imran Pratapgarhi (Maharashtra), Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Kumar Yadav (Telangana), senior leaders Vijayashanthi, Mohammed Azaharuddin, Madhu Yashki Goud, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, T Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, K Jana Reddy, Ali Shabbir, SA Sampath Kumar, P Sudarshan Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, S Ramulu Naik, Vakati Srihari Mudiraj and Addanki Dayakar are also in the list of star campaigners.