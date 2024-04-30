Telangana LS polls: 100 withdraw papers, 525 candidates in fray

HYDERABAD: With around 100 aspirants withdrawing their nominations on Monday, a total of 525 candidates are now in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. The state goes to polls on May 13, 2024.
Most of the 625 validly nominated candidates who withdrew their nominations were independents.
The Secunderabad constituency with 45 candidates has the highest number of contestants followed by Medak (44), Chevella (43), Peddapalli (42) and Warangal (42). The least number of contesting candidates are from Adilabad Lok Sabha seat with 12. The highest number of withdrawals are from Malkajgiri with 15 followed by Bhongir (12), Medak and Nalgonda (9 each); the least withdrawals are from Secunderabad and Adilabad (one each), Nagarkurnool and Mahaboobabad (2 each), Nizamabad and Chevella (3 each).
As many as 15 candidates are in the fray for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection, which will be held on May 13.
Telangana requires an additional ballot units of 40,000 for the Lok Sabha elections. Barring Adilabad (SC), the remaining 16 segments require more than one ballot unit as more number of candidates are contesting the polls. There are around 35,808 polling stations in 17 LS constituencies.
According to election officials, in nine LS constituencies, two ballot units and one control unit will be required and in seven LS constituencies, three ballot units and one control unit would be required.
The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) comprise two units — a control unit (CU) and a balloting unit (BU). EVMs can cater to a maximum of 64 candidates, including NOTA. There is provision for 16 candidates in one ballot unit. If the total number of candidates exceeds 16, a second balloting unit can be linked in series to the first balloting unit.
Adilabad Lok Sabha, which has around 2,200 polling stations, will require only one BU unit as only 12 candidates are in the fray.
In nine seats, more than 16 candidates and less than 32 candidates are contesting the polls where two balloting units are required for voting purpose. The constituencies include Karimnagar (2,194 polling stations), Nizamabad (1,808), Malkajgiri (3,228), Hyderabad (1,944), Zaheerabad (1,973), Mahbubnagar (1,937), Nagarkurnool (2,057), Nalgonda (2,061) and Mahabubabad (1,809).
In seven Lok Sabha seats, more than 32 candidates and less than 48 candidates are in fray. Here three balloting units are required and these constituencies include Peddapalli (1,850), Medak (2,124), Secunderabad (1,810), Chevella (2,877), Bhongir (2,141), Warangal (1,900) and Khammam (1,896 PS).