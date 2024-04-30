Telangana LS polls: 100 withdraw papers, 525 candidates in fray

HYDERABAD: With around 100 aspirants withdrawing their nominations on Monday, a total of 525 candidates are now in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. The state goes to polls on May 13, 2024.

Most of the 625 validly nominated candidates who withdrew their nominations were independents.

The Secunderabad constituency with 45 candidates has the highest number of contestants followed by Medak (44), Chevella (43), Peddapalli (42) and Warangal (42). The least number of contesting candidates are from Adilabad Lok Sabha seat with 12. The highest number of withdrawals are from Malkajgiri with 15 followed by Bhongir (12), Medak and Nalgonda (9 each); the least withdrawals are from Secunderabad and Adilabad (one each), Nagarkurnool and Mahaboobabad (2 each), Nizamabad and Chevella (3 each).

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection, which will be held on May 13.

Telangana requires an additional ballot units of 40,000 for the Lok Sabha elections. Barring Adilabad (SC), the remaining 16 segments require more than one ballot unit as more number of candidates are contesting the polls. There are around 35,808 polling stations in 17 LS constituencies.