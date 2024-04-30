Telangana SSC results declared, passing percentage of 91.31 per cent

HYDERABAD: The results for the SSC public examination 2024 were announced by the director of government examinations on Tuesday.
B.Venkatesham, principal secretary, education and A.Sridevasena, director of school education declared the results in a press conference at the SCERT complex.
A total of 5,08,330 students, including regular and private had registered for the examination, which was conducted from March 18 to April 2,and the spot valuation was conducted from April 3 to April 13.
A total of 494207 regular students appeared for the SSC examination 2024, out of which 451272 passed, with a passing percentage of 91.31%.
Girls secured 3.81% higher percentage than boys. The pass percentage for boys was 89.42%, whereas girls secured 93.23%.
As far as the private candidates, total 11606 students appeared for the exam out of which 5772 passed with a passing percentage of 49.73%.
Officials said that Nirmal district secured the highest percentage of passes at 99.05% - 99.33% girls and 98.74% boys passed, while Vikarabad secured the lowest percentage of 65.10% in the state.
Telangana State Residential schools secured the highest passing percentage of 98.71%.
Results can be checked at http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bse.telangana.org.