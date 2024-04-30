Telangana State-EAPCET to be held from May 7

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - 2024 (TS-EAPCET) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on May 7, 8, 9, 19 and 11.
The exam will be a computer based test (CBT) that will be held in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm — across 21 test zones — 16 in Telangana and five in Andhra Pradesh. The hall tickets for agriculture and pharmacy tests have been made available for download from Monday, 3 pm onwards, whereas, for the engineering test, the hall tickets can be downloaded from 3 pm on Wednesday onwards.
A total of 2,54,543 candidates for engineering and 1,00,260 candidates for agriculture and pharmacy streams have registered for the EAPCET from the two Telugu states.
The test is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in the universities, private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state.
The TSCHE has advised candidates to avoid applying mehendis or tattoos on their palms since the check-in process requires capturing fingerprint data.
The candidates will be permitted into the examination hall from 7:30 am onwards for the first session, whereas for the second session, entry will be permitted from 1:30 pm onwards.
They will not be allowed into the examination hall once the test commences.
The TSCHE made it clear that carrying calculators, mathematical or log tables, papers, mobile phones, wrist-watches or any other electronic gadgets and personal belongings into the examination hall is strictly prohibited. It also said that candidates will be required to carry one valid original photo identification which include college ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card or voter ID.