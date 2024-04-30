Telangana State-EAPCET to be held from May 7

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - 2024 (TS-EAPCET) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on May 7, 8, 9, 19 and 11.

The exam will be a computer based test (CBT) that will be held in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm — across 21 test zones — 16 in Telangana and five in Andhra Pradesh. The hall tickets for agriculture and pharmacy tests have been made available for download from Monday, 3 pm onwards, whereas, for the engineering test, the hall tickets can be downloaded from 3 pm on Wednesday onwards.

A total of 2,54,543 candidates for engineering and 1,00,260 candidates for agriculture and pharmacy streams have registered for the EAPCET from the two Telugu states.

The test is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in the universities, private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state.