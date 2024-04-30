Three held in Telangana for duping man of Rs 3.13 crores

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested three persons for cheating a realtor of Rs 3.13 crore by providing him with forged Development Agreement cum GPA documents.

The accused — Patti Srikantha Rao, Patti Premalatha and Darshanam Shivaraj — were arrested on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The scam came to light after Chilakala Srinivasa Rao, a realtor, lodged a complaint at the Narsingi police.

According to the police, the accused Srikantha Rao, along with his wife Premalatha, had cheated Srinivas by claiming that they owned plots in Narsingi village. The duo convinced the victim that the land was registered as a poultry farm on a lock-in period of 10 years, following which they could develop them into residential plots. They also told him that the authorities had also issued NOCs for this registration.

The accused also convinced the victim that they would register the DAGPA once an amount of Rs 3.13 crore was transferred to their account. However, they failed to register the DAGPA.

When Srinivas asked the accused to return the money, they issued him two cheques that were dishonoured due to insufficient funds. Later, the accused handed him a false validation document claiming that the registration of DAGPA was completed.