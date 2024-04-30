Viveka murder: Telangana HC reserves orders on bail plea of Sunil Yadav

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has reserved its orders in a bail petition filed by Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the CBI opposed Sunil Yadav’s bail petition. They presented arguments, highlighting the revelations made by Shaik Dasthagiri, another accused in the murder case who has turned approver.

According to Dasthagiri’s disclosures, Sunil Yadav and his co-accused orchestrated the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019. The murder was allegedly planned approximately one month prior at the residence of another accused, T Gangi Reddy. Dasthagiri confirmed the presence of Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, and himself during this meeting, as per the CBI counsel’s statements.