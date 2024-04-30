WhatsApp account with Telangana chief secretary’s DP used to scam people

HYDERABAD: Several incidents of misusing the names and images of well-known figures, consisting both political leaders and senior law enforcement officials, to set up counterfeit accounts on popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) have come to light.

Something similar happened when unidentified culprits appropriated Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari’s photo to fabricate a fake WhatsApp account, and initiated contact with people.

A police officer told TNIE, “Unidentified persons created a WhatsApp account with the Display Picture (DP) of the Chief Secretary. The accused messaged four people from the WhatsApp number saying that he cannot connect over calls and asked them to send Ramzan gift card coupons to him.” However, a case is registered with the Bureau and is being investigated. The cops have requested WhatsApp to furnish details of the accused and also blocked the number, said the officer.