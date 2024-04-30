With its catchy lyrics, AIMIM's Telugu election anthem a big hit

HYDERABAD: Amidst the vigorous Lok Sabha electioneering, the AIMIM has come up with its Telugu election campaign song titled Bailelli Vasthundu. Since it was released on social media on Saturday evening, the video has garnered 46,500 views.
Rendered by Telugu singer Narsi Reddy, affectionately known as Nalgonda Gaddar, the six-minute song with catchy lyrics highlights the achievements of the party and its four-time MP from Hyderabad segment, Asaduddin Owaisi.
The song opens with the lines: Bhaga bhaga bhaga mande nippula dandai, MIM party janda gundeku andai (Like a garland of burning fire, the flag of MIM supporting the hearts)... ma nirupedala gundelo padilam mee peru (your name lives in the hearts of the poor).
The AIMIM’s move to release a Telugu song is largely seen as an attempt to reach out to the Telugu-speaking and non-Muslim voters as Owaisi faces a direct contest from the BJP’s K Madhavi Latha.
The visuals of the anthem show Asaduddin mixing with people from various backgrounds in his constituency as well as at the party headquarters — Darussalam. It also shows temple management committees greeting him by presenting shawls during his visits, non-Muslims welcoming him, and children lining up for a picture or a handshake. At several points, Owaisi can also be seen flying an imaginary kite — the AIMIM’s election symbol.
The lyrics lay an emphasis on how Owaisi has been fighting for the cause of common people, irrespective of their caste or religion. Telugu words with Sankrit origin such as gnana shakti peetham have been used in a bid to connect deeply with the audience. The AIMIM leader has been referred to as the son of the masses, who regularly advocates communal harmony.
Speaking to TNIE, Narsi Reddy said: “It took three days to complete the song. While I am the lead singer, there are two female singers as well — Rachitha and Puneeta. The lyrics have been written by Rajender, while the music has been composed by Ravi Kalyan. The visuals were provided by the party people.”
In the past, Narsi Reddy recorded campaign songs for the BRS, Congress and BJP in Telangana and the TDP, YSRCP and JSP in Andhra Pradesh.
Meanwhile, an AIMIM leader said that the party has been receiving several congratulatory messages for its innovative song. “For the first time, we came up with such an innovative election campaign song. Every day, 700 to 800 people, from Muslim and non-Muslim communities, come to the Praja Darbar at our office. We have been working in the non-Muslim localities too,” he said.
In November last year, ahead of the Assembly elections, the AIMIM had released its first-ever Telugu song titled Bahujanam to woo the Telugu-speaking voters.