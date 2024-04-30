With its catchy lyrics, AIMIM's Telugu election anthem a big hit

HYDERABAD: Amidst the vigorous Lok Sabha electioneering, the AIMIM has come up with its Telugu election campaign song titled Bailelli Vasthundu. Since it was released on social media on Saturday evening, the video has garnered 46,500 views.

Rendered by Telugu singer Narsi Reddy, affectionately known as Nalgonda Gaddar, the six-minute song with catchy lyrics highlights the achievements of the party and its four-time MP from Hyderabad segment, Asaduddin Owaisi.

The song opens with the lines: Bhaga bhaga bhaga mande nippula dandai, MIM party janda gundeku andai (Like a garland of burning fire, the flag of MIM supporting the hearts)... ma nirupedala gundelo padilam mee peru (your name lives in the hearts of the poor).

The AIMIM’s move to release a Telugu song is largely seen as an attempt to reach out to the Telugu-speaking and non-Muslim voters as Owaisi faces a direct contest from the BJP’s K Madhavi Latha.

The visuals of the anthem show Asaduddin mixing with people from various backgrounds in his constituency as well as at the party headquarters — Darussalam. It also shows temple management committees greeting him by presenting shawls during his visits, non-Muslims welcoming him, and children lining up for a picture or a handshake. At several points, Owaisi can also be seen flying an imaginary kite — the AIMIM’s election symbol.