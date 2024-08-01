34 meetings held to review APRA implementation: MHA Nityanand Rai

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that, so far, 34 review meetings have been held for implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA).

In a written reply to a question posed by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav in the Rajya Sabha, Rai said that the Home Ministry reviews the progress of implementation of the APRA time to time with officials of the ministries concerned and of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said that a number of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have been implemented while others are at various stages of implementation.

Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the approach of the Union government has consistently been that bilateral issues can be resolved only with the cooperation of the state governments concerned and that it acts only as facilitator for amicable settlement of the disputes in a spirit of mutual accommodation and understanding.