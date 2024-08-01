Former Minister Sabitha breaks down over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks

HYDERABAD: Former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy broke down at the Assembly media point on Wednesday over the remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
She demanded that the chief minister as well as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka tender an apology for “insulting women on the floor of the House”.
Sabitha found fault with the chief minister for his “Bathuku Jubilee bus stand” remarks. “I have been attending the Assembly for the last 24 years. I have worked with several chief ministers, but no chief minister made such remarks against women,” she said. Objecting to the Congress members asking her “Yemi mukham pettuku vachavu”, Sabitha said in tears: “maa karma kallii Assembly ki vachaamu”.
She refuted the allegations of the chief minister that she had defected from the Congress. “I won on BRS B-form and am attending the Assembly,” Sabitha said. She said that she never interrupted the speech of the chief minister and did not utter a single word against him. “CM unnecessarily took up my name and made cheap comments. I did not get an opportunity to clarify,” Sabitha said.
Her BRS colleague P Sunitha Laxma Reddy alleged that the chief minister insulted all the women of the state with his remarks. BRS working president KT Rama Rao too alleged that Revanth insulted all the women of Telangana. “Revanth is unfit to be the CM. There are very few women leaders in our country and such inhuman remarks about women leaders should be condemned by every citizen,” Rama Rao said.
Meanwhile, women MLAs of the Congress said that the chief minister never insulted women. They accused the BRS MLAs of unnecessarily creating a row.