Former Minister Sabitha breaks down over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks

HYDERABAD: Former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy broke down at the Assembly media point on Wednesday over the remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

She demanded that the chief minister as well as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka tender an apology for “insulting women on the floor of the House”.

Sabitha found fault with the chief minister for his “Bathuku Jubilee bus stand” remarks. “I have been attending the Assembly for the last 24 years. I have worked with several chief ministers, but no chief minister made such remarks against women,” she said. Objecting to the Congress members asking her “Yemi mukham pettuku vachavu”, Sabitha said in tears: “maa karma kallii Assembly ki vachaamu”.