Jishnu Dev Varma takes charge as Telangana governor

HYDERABAD: Jishnu Dev Varma assumed charge as the governor of Telangana on Wednesday. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to Varma in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coals and Mining Minister G Kishan Reddy, state ministers and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony. Later, Revanth introduced his Cabinet colleagues to the new governor.

Born on August 15, 1957, Varma, a senior BJP leader from Tripura, scion of the erstwhile Tripura royal family. He joined BJP in 1990 and participated in the Rama Janmabhoomi movement.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that President Droupadi Murmu appointed the former Tripura deputy chief minister by replacing CP Radhakrishnan, who held the additional charge of governor to the state along with Jharkhand.