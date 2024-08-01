Telangana archakas chalk out action plan to realise their demands

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of hereditary archakas (temple priests) from different regions of the state on Wednesday chalked out a plan of action seeking solution to their long pending demands for implementing the legislation 30/87. The amended legislation 30/87 would restore the hereditary rights of archakas.

The meeting was called by the Telangana Inamdar Archaka Samakhya in which archakas from major temples in the state participated.

A Atreya Babu, president of AP Archaka Samakhya, briefed the gathering as to how the amended Act was implemented through GO Ms 439 0f 2019.

The gathering appreciated the efforts of Dr M V Soundararajan who single-handedly led the movement to amend the Endowments Legislation of 30/87. A draft GO with requirements for Telangana was prepared stating the demands of the archakas which will be presented to the chief minister.

An ad hoc committee to work towards getting the demands of inamdar archakas like restoring their names in ‘Enjoyer’ columns of pattadar pass books and making them eligible for Rythu Bandhu scheme are a few of the many demands of hereditary archakas.

C S Rangarajan, Archaka of Chilkur Balaji Devasthanam, briefed the meeting the efforts taken to meet DCM Bhatti Vikramarka and the latter’s assurance of implementing the amended Act.