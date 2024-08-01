Telangana CM Revanth Reddy highlights speaker's discretion in MLA disqualification

HYDERABAD: Indicating that the Speaker might consider disqualifying MLAs based on their conduct, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday pointed out that the Speaker has the discretionary authority to make such decisions, even without a formal complaint.

The CM cited the disqualification of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar in 2018 as an example.

Asked about the accusations that he had insulted women legislators, the CM recalled that two election-related cases had been filed against him in Narsapur and Kodipalli police stations during the 2018 Assembly elections, in which he campaigned for Sunitha Laxma Reddy.