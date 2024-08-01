Telangana Mallannasagar oustees seek recognition of original villages for gram panchayat status

SIDDIPET: Oustees of Mallannasagar project are facing a dilemma. The oustees of 14 submergence villages have been shifted to Relief & Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies but with local body elections appearing on the horizon they want to be identified as per their original villages and they should be given gram panchayat status.

The people of all the 14 villages do not want to be merged with Gajwel municipality which, they say, would not only make them lose their identity but also rob them of the opportunity of contesting in gram panchayat elections.

Though their original villages do not exist anymore as they went under the Mallannasagar project, they want to be grouped and be recognised as residents of their original villages. They want their area in R&R colonies where they are living, to be named after their original villages that no longer exist.

Former sarpanch Pratap Reddy of Etigadda Kishtapuram village, a submergence village, expressed concern that if their colonies are merged into Gajwel municipality, there is a risk of their property taxes going up several folds.

He says that if their habitations in R&R colonies are recognised as villages with names of the villages that went underwater, obtaining clearances and permission for any construction would be easier and less expensive.