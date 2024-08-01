Yellow alert issued for Telangana on August 3, 4

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a week of cloudy weather with heavy rains and a slight dip in temperatures in Telangana.

IMD observed that the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and the neighbourhood now lies over the gigantic West Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level. A shear zone runs roughly along 20°N between 4.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the state will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms till August 6.

As of Wednesday, the state experienced light rains in some parts, with the highest being 60.8 mm in Wanaparthy and 22.5 mm in Nalgonda, as per the TGDPS.

A yellow alert has been issued for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) for the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Mahbubnagar districts for August 3 and 4.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by sustained surface winds up to 30-40 kmph towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively. Surface winds are forecast to be Westerlies/South-Westerlies with wind speeds 08-12 kmph.