Job guaranteed if you study at skill varsity: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government would develop Mucherla into health tourism and sports hubs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the “future city” would be developed better than New York in the US.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the government was establishing Young India Skill University with the ambition to develop this region and provide jobs and employment to the youth. “We have decided to build another city here as part of development,” he added.

Revanth said the government will construct a 200-foot road from the Mucherla area to Shamshabad airport. “We will make the Metro Rail available to this area,” he added.

He hailed that India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave priority to education and irrigation in the country. “Congress brought Godavari and Krishna waters to Hyderabad,” he added.