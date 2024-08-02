Telangana to take Ordinance route on SC sub-categorisation order

HYDERABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on categorisation of SCs, the state government decided to promulgate an Ordinance for implementing the order.

Welcoming the SC verdict, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that Telangana would become the first state to implement it.

“If necessary, the government will bring an Ordinance for implementing categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D,” he said, adding that the categorisation would be implemented in the ongoing recruitment process.

He recalled that the Congress government presented effective arguments through expert advocates in the Supreme Court. The chief minister recalled that after the formation of the Congress government, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and others met legal luminaries in Delhi and presented effective arguments on behalf of the state government.

The Supreme Court judgment was in favour of sub-categorisation, Revanth said.

He appealed to Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Assembly and give his views on the issue.