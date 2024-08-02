Young India Skill University shouldn’t become another ISB: AIMIM

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM on Thursday emphasised that the proposed Young India Skill University (YISU) at Gachibowli should not be allowed to become another Indian School of Business (ISB) chalked out on the PPP mode.

Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain said, “The fee structure should not become a burden on the students. The ISB was established under the PPP mode. It soon became a top business school in the country with high fees much beyond the capacity of poor sections.”

Hussain also suggested that the contribution of private entities should be raised to 100%.

Stressing the need for recognition of courses at YISU, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi suggested that the Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Twin Cities (SETWIN) courses should be affiliated with the skill university to ensure the recognition of the certificates issued by SETWIN and ITI. “Already many centres are offering skills development courses by different departments. What will be their fate? Will SETWIN be closed or will it be merged with YISU,” he asked.

In response, CM A Revanth Reddy said the syllabus of ITI has been outdated, as a result of which there was a need to establish YISU. “No institution will be closed. This is an advanced technology institution with a degree certificate.”