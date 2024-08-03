Apollo saves 4 stroke patients in 24 hours in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Apollo hospitals completed a life-saving procedure of advanced mechanical thrombectomy on four brain stroke patients in a span of 24 hours.

Out of the four patients, three were above the age of 75. Expert team of doctors, interventional radiologist Dr Suresh Giragani, neurologists Dr Sudhir, and specialised nursing staff worked on the surgeries.

The earlier treatment was limited to using the thrombectomy within four and half hours after the stroke with only 30-40% of success rate. While the mechanical thrombectomy can be used up to 24 hours after the stroke, it excels at removing large clots and improving blood flow restoration, doctors said.