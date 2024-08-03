CAG files report on shortcomings in Telangana's health department

HYDERABAD: A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services in Telangana mentions various irregularities and shortcomings in the state’s healthcare system.

The audit, covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22, studied seven departments and programmes, including human resources, healthcare services, and financial management.

Human resources shortage

In its report, the CAG highlights a shortage of healthcare staff, with a 45% vacancy rate across the department. The position of the director of medical education (DME) had the highest vacancy rate at 56%. The posts of associate and assistant professor in nine medical colleges were found vacant, affecting the quality of education. The health department lacked a policy for appointing specialist doctors and did not maintain a centralised database of staff deployment.

Outpatient services deficit

The report says Fixed Day Health Services (FDHS) were not extended to rural areas. Out of 3,206 sub-centres converted into Health Wellness Centres, 122 lacked medical officers. Imaging equipment in healthcare institutions did not have the required licences from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, and fire safety norms were not met in several district hospitals.

Drug & equipment availability

The state failed to review and update the Essential Medicines List (EML) and Additional Medicines List (AML) every two years, as required. Medicines from 20 therapeutic groups were unavailable in most district hospitals. Additionally, expired drugs worth Rs 390.26 crore were not replaced in time, resulting in huge financial losses.