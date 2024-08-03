Congress MLA files cybercrime case after morphed video of Telangana Panchayati Raj minister goes viral on X

HYDERABAD: Flagging a morphed video of Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka that was circulated on social media platform X, Congress MLA and advocate Tejavath Venkata Naik lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Station on Thursday.

A video of the Assembly proceedings was morphed and published to show the minister in bad light. Noting that the morphed video was shared “with an intent to cause outrage to women modesty”, the complainant requested the cybercrime police to delete the post and take appropriate action against those trying to troll the minister.

The complainant also shared a link of the video and the suspect profile ID to the police. Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad police registered a case under Sections 66C of the IT Act and Sections 79,336(4) and 353(1) of the BNS on charges of identity theft, insult to modesty of women, morphing and publishing false information. The video has been deleted and further investigation is under progress.