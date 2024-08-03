Eight months pregnant woman dies of dengue in Telangana, doctors fail to save unborn twins

HANAMKONDA: A woman, who was in her eighth month of pregnancy, died of dengue at a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The 29-year-old woman, identified as B Sirisha, hailed from Gatlakaniparthy village in Shayampet mandal. It was reported to be the first dengue death in the district.

Speaking to media persons, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) B Sambashiva Rao confirmed the death of the pregnant woman due to dengue fever. According to him, soon after knowing about the case, ANM workers visited Shirisha’s house and immediately shifted her to the Shayampet Primary Health Centre (PHC).

As her medical test results came positive for dengue, the PHC doctors suggested that she be admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal, the DM&HO said.

Her husband had taken her to a private hospital in the city where she died due to steep fall in her platelet count.

Sirisha was due for delivery in 10 days. The efforts of the doctors to save the unborn twins proved futile.

“We have taken all possible precautionary measures to control dengue cases in the district, said Sambashiva Rao.

According to him, the district registered 16 dengue cases and 4,000 viral fever cases since January. “Medical rapid response

teams are conducting tests and taking steps to admit people suffering from symptoms of fever to government hospitals for treatment,” Sambashiva Rao said.