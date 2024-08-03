Hyderabad housing sales hit record Rs 58 crore in five years

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Housing Report released by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) reveals that the total value of homes sold in Hyderabad in CY 24 was Rs 58,841 crore, the highest annual sales value in the past five years.

The report highlights a 449% growth in the Rs 5 crore to 10 crore segment, with sales reaching Rs 7,427 crore in H1 CY 2024 compared to H1 CY 2019.

Additionally, the average value of a flat sold in Hyderabad was Rs 1.5 crore in H1 CY 2024, a 44% increase from Rs 1.1 crore in CY 2019.

CREDAI also noted a 257% growth in primary sales performance for Hyderabad in the current semi-annual period compared to H1 CY 2019. The city saw a 63-fold increase in the segment above ₹10 crore, with sales totaling ₹4,861 crore in H1 CY 2024.

The Hyderabad real estate market has experienced a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29% in the total value of unit sales from H1 CY 2019 to H1 CY 2024.