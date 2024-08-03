Telangana government to collect suggestions before tabling draft Bill on land administration

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday announced that it will place a draft bill on comprehensive land administration in the public domain to take suggestions from all stakeholders before tabling it in the Legislative Assembly.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy made this announcement in the Assembly during the short discussion on “Telangana Land Rights & Reforms”.

Soon after the announcement, the state government made available the Telangana Record of Rights Bill, 2024 (Draft), a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to the record of the rights in Telangana. The state has appealed to citizens to send emails to ror2024-rev@telangana.gov.in or send a post to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) detailing the suggestions and recommendations to the draft bill by August 23.

In his opening remarks on the discussion, the revenue minister accused the previous BRS government of mortgaging the Telangana lands to a foreign company by handing over the Dharani portal, Integrated Land Records Management System to it.

“For the past 75 years, the laws that have benefited the farmers have come under our Congress rule in our Indiramma Rajyam. And now, our government will also bring good legislation to solve the problems of the farmers and remove them from their land without any complications,” he said.

“Ravanasura took an avatar with 10 heads. Today this Dharani, which was started with three heads, took an avatar with 30 three heads,” the minister said.