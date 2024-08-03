Telangana to examine Centre’s criminal laws, plans to introduce cybercrime laws

HYDERABAD: The state government will review the three new criminal laws introduced by the NDA government at the Centre, announced Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu in the Assembly on Friday.

Speaking during a discussion on “Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill-2024”, he also said that the state government plans to introduce laws to curb cyber crimes.

“The Law department is analysing the new laws brought in by the Union government. If they are found to be against the interests of the state, such as civil liberties and freedom of expression, we will address it,” said Sridhar Babu. The new laws—Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, and came into effect last month.

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao mentioned that states like West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were also examining these new laws and suggested that Telangana should do the same.

The Assembly also witnessed intense discussions over a morphed video of the proceedings, which insulted Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka). Sridhar Babu urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to order strict action against those responsible for the morphed video circulated on social media.