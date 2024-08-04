Five cyber security training labs to come up within a year: Telangana ADGP Shikha Goel

HYDERABAD: Amidst rising concerns over cybercrime and women’s safety, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shikha Goel, who heads both Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and the Women Safety Wing, tells TNIE’s Swethavimala M, in an exclusive interview, how the police are implementing various initiatives to combat crime in the state.

There is a huge number of cybercrime cases being registered daily. What are the main focus areas for the Cyber Security Bureau?

Our main focus is to ensure that Telangana does not become a hub for criminal activities. While we do have victims of cybercrime, we are not yet a centre from which cybercrime is perpetrated. We do not want to become that.

Second, the bureau lays special focus on refunding frozen money to victims of cybercrime. One major way we achieve this is through Lok Adalat. Since March 2024, we have refunded nearly Rs 69-Rs 70 crore to victims.

How many police personnel are specially trained to handle cybercrime cases?

In the Cyber Security Bureau alone, we have as many as 300 police personnel from across districts to handle cybercrime cases. Additionally, we have separate cybercrime police stations. There is at least one cyberwarrior in each police station, totalling around 758 cyberwarriors.

Moreover, almost every crime today has a cyber element. So we aim to train all investigation officers in handling cybercrime cases.

In fact, we are in the process of establishing five training labs for cyber security training within a year. We plan to set up these institutions in a couple of months and then focus on the training aspect.

Among the many financial cybercrime cases being reported, what trends should people be aware of?

Stock market or investment fraud is a significant concern. While it is not the most reported case currently, the volume of money lost in this case is very high. We have seen people lose crores of rupees in these cases.