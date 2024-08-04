Harish to Uttam: Order release of water to projects in Siddipet

SIDDIPET: Former minister T Harish Rao has written to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, seeking the immediate diversion of Godavari waters to reservoirs in Siddipet district. In his letter, Harish said that the situation was critical since Annapurna, Ranganayaksagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar reservoirs have reached dead storage levels.

He compared current water levels with those of the previous year. In August last year, Anantagiri Reservoir held 3.32 tmcft of water, but now has only 0.75 tmcft. Ranganayakasagar, which had 2.38 tmcft, now has 0.67 tmcft. Mallannasagar has decreased from 18 tmcft to 8.5 tmcft, and Kondapochammasagar from 10 tmcft to 4.5 tmcft.

Harish said in his letter that the farmers in the district were on the edge, worried about the lack of water and rainfall and in dilemma whether to sow crops. He pointed to a decrease in the cultivated area compared to the same time last year.

The former minister urged Uttam to set aside politics and order immediate pumping of water from Mid Manair to the reservoirs in Siddipet district.

“Please issue immediate instructions to state irrigation officials to release water through canals for irrigation,” Harish’s letter to the irrigation minister said.