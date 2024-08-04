Telangana

Legal experts to draft law on Schedule Caste sub-categorisation: Telangana minister Rajanarasimha

He said that the chief minister suggested to him to constitute a committee to execute a legislation on SC sub-categorisation.
Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha
Health Minister Damodar RajanarasimhaPhoto | Express
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Saturday said the representatives of Madiga community should give representations with recommendations to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to enact SC reservation sub-categorisation. He said that they will hold a public meeting inviting the chief minister.

Addressing a press conference along with legislators from the Madiga community, Rajanarsimha said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC sub-classification is a landmark judgment.

He said that the chief minister suggested to him to constitute a committee to execute a legislation on SC sub-categorisation. The minister said that he will appoint a committee with legal experts to draft a comprehensive law for reservations. He said that neither the government nor the Madiga community was against any community, but desired equality. He said that he will oppose any hostility to the Supreme Court judgment.

Schedule Caste
Telangana minister Rajanarasimha

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com