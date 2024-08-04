Musi project: Rs 3.8K crore for 39 sewerage treatment plants

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 3,849.10 crore under AMRUT 2.0 (Tranche-III) for construction of 39 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Outer Ring Road (ORR) as part of the Musi Riverfront programme.

One of the 39 STPs will be taken up at Patel Cheruvu in Nacharam under PPP (public private partnership) model and the remaining in two packages under hybrid annuity model (HAM).

The funding pattern for implementing the PPP project include 30 percent each from Union and state governments while the remaining 40 percent will be borne by private agency. Under Package-I, 16 STPs proposed under HAM model will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,878.55 crore while under Package-II, 22 STPs will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,908.44 crore.