Telangana: 8 IAS officers transferred in a minor reshuffle

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle, the Telangana government on Saturday transferred eight IAS officers.

In her orders, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari said that senior IAS officer Vikas Raj, who was serving as special chief secretary, Transport, Housing and General Administration departments, has been re-designated as special chief secretary, Transport and Roads & Buildings departments.

Commercial Taxes commissioner TK Sridevi has been transferred and posted as commissioner, Scheduled Caste Development. Upon her transfer, the government has given Commercial Taxes and Excise department principal secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi full additional charges (FAC) of the post of Commercial Taxes Commissioner.

P Uday Kumar, Joint Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperation department has been given FAC of the post of director, Marketing.