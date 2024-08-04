Telangana to witness light to moderate rains

HYDERABAD: The state will experience light to moderate rains with thundershowers till August 9, with intense rains between August 6 to 7, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the city did not experience any spells on Saturday, Mulugu district witnessed the highest rainfall of 72.3 mm.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers accompanied with sustained surface winds upto 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree C and 25 degree C respectively, whereas surface winds are likely to be Westerlies / South- Westerlies with speeds around 06-10 kmph, reported IMD.

IMD said that the depression over north Jharkhand and neighbourhood has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across northwest Jharkhand, southwest Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.