BJP begins efforts to further strengthen its base in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Predicting a bright future for the saffron party in Telangana, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh on Sunday instructed state leaders to work with better coordination to further strengthen the outfit.

During a meeting with the BJP state general secretaries, Santhosh reportedly enquired about the political situation in the state, especially at the ground level, after the Lok Sabha elections.

He directed the party leaders to chalk out an action plan to corner the Congress government over its failures and unfulfilled promises.

He also urged the cadre and leaders to work hard to further strengthen the party, especially in segments where it is not that strong. Santhosh also visited the farmer helpline centre set up by the BJP to collect information and complaints from ryots whose crop loans were not waived.

Kishan to preside over office-bearers meeting

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP state office-bearers are scheduled to meet on August 6. The meeting will be presided over by Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy.

The meeting is likely to discuss conduct of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme from August 11 to 15 as well as the political situation in the state, problems being faced by farmers, lapses in crop loan waiver scheme, and problems of unemployed youth and women.