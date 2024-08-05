CM Revanth optimistic of fruitful tour of US

HYDERABAD: An official delegation from Telangana, which is being led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was accorded a grand welcome by NRIs at the New York airport on Sunday. After arriving in the Big Apple, the chief minister said that the delegation was looking forward to a fruitful tour of the US.

In a statement, the chief minister said that his team is eager to kickstart 10 days of meetings and deliberations with top government officials and business leaders in the US, and later in South Korea.

“The warmth and love shown by our Telugu brothers and sisters in the US was touching. It was an ideal way to start this journey in the Big Apple,” he said. “Here’s to one dream that unites us all: the continued development and greater growth of Telangana and Hyderabad,” he added.