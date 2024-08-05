Environment minister urges Warangal Fort to be developed as tourist spot

WARANGAL: Environment & Forests and Endowments minister Konda Surekha inspected the Warangal Fort on Sunday and directed the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and district administration authorities to take required steps for its development as an ecotourism and heritage tourism site.

During the inspection, she directed the GWMC commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade to complete the pending works of the community hall and construct an additional floor to it as requested by the people.

The minister said that Agartala pond will be decorated with lights and boating will be facilitated for the visitors.

She informed the officials that funds will be sanctioned for the Archaeology department museum by the state and directed them to complete the pending works, stalled for 10 years, before Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Warangal on September 9.