Forest officials arrest two for killing, eating monitor lizards

JAGTIAL: Forest officials took two persons into custody for killing two monitor lizards and consuming their flesh in the Kondagattu hillock area under Kodimyal forest range limits.

While the incident took place a few days ago, it came to light after a clip of the two persons posing with the reptiles was circulated widely on social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Another video showed the accused slitting the lizards and frying them over a fire, while a separate clip captured them consuming the meat while drinking alcohol.

An animal activist and a representative of the Stray Animal Foundation of India filed a complaint with the forest authorities upon seeing the videos. According to forest range officer Md Mohinuddin, the two individuals were granted station bail, but they will be presented before the Jagtial court on Monday. Further investigations are underway.