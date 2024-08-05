Paper predicament

The agriculture minister is believed to have been angry with his officials over the annual TGMDC report. What was the issue? Was there something wrong with the contents of the report? Apparently, the minister was fuming about the poor quality of papers used and initially refused to put his signature on the document, which was to be presented in the Assembly. The staff are said to have sheepishly explained to the minister that they readied the report at the last minute before he finally relented.

Contracts & extortion

Greed afflicts us all and those in positions of power have more opportunities to feed the poison. Recently, a minister’s son is said to have dialled up a contractor and tried to shake him down for cash. Fresh off landing a state government contract, the man was allegedly threatened and is believed to have immediately brought this to the notice of the officials concerned. It is said that the officials are trying to pass on the message to the chief minister through the people around him.