NSP crest gates to be opened today, residents urged to remain cautious

NALGONDA: District Collector C Narayana Reddy on Sunday alerted all people residing in the downstream areas of the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) to remain vigilant as the radial crest gates of the project will be lifted at 8 am on Monday. He advised people to avoid going to the river for bathing, swimming or taking cattle, goats, and buffaloes into the river.

He mentioned that heavy flooding is continuing from the Srisailam project to the NSP, with the reservoir approaching its full storage capacity. The project’s full capacity is 590 feet, and the water has currently reached 576.16 feet. To manage this, about two lakh cusecs of water will be released downstream through the radial crest gates at 8 am on Monday.

The collector also noted that the water release would take into account the flood from the Srisailam Dam. Residents of the downstream areas of the NSP have been asked to stay alert. He ordered officials to take measures and alert people to prevent loss of life or property. The crest gates of the dam are being opened for the first time after two years.