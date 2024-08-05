Roadways minister annoyed by delay in construction of elevated corridor

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in construction of an elevated corridor on Uppal-Narapalli road. The minister, along with Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender and officials, inspected the progress of the works. He wondered why the elevated corridor works, which were started in 2018, were not completed till date.

It was shameful that the six-km corridor was not completed even after six years, he said while expressing ire over the delay.

He added that the Roads & Buildings officials failed in completing the elevated corridor. The officials informed the minister that the construction works would be resumed on August 8 and completed by the end of September.