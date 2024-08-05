Telangana Dy CM Bhatti urges officials to get Yadadri plant operational by March ’25

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday directed officials to ensure that the 4,000 MW (5X800 MW) Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would function to its full capacity by March, 2025.
During a review meeting with the officials concerned, the minister said that the first two units of Yadadri should be completed by October this year. The third unit should be completed by February 2025 and the fourth unit by December next year. The fifth and the final unit should be operationalised by March 2025, he said.
Genco officials informed Vikramarka that the project works were delayed as some employees were suffering from fever and went on leave. Then, Bhatti directed the officials to arrange a medical camp and provide mosquito nets to employees. He also wanted officials to do fogging in the area.
Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, also wanted the officials to invite tenders immediately for the construction of residential quarters of the employees at the plant site. He wanted the officials to arrange special buses for employees who are currently staying at Mirayalaguda and Damarcherla. The buses would be operated till the residential quarters are constructed.
The deputy CM said that he would visit the plant site shortly. For diverting the fly ash, a four-lane road would be constructed in Talla Veerappagudem and Damarcherla.
Prajavani complaints
During another review meeting, Vikramarka enquired about the complaints received at the Prajavani programmes and wanted to know how they were being addressed. He sought details of department-wise complaints received so far. He also sought to know what kind of mechanism is in place to let the complainants know about the status of his or her complaint.
Prajavani nodal officer Divya Devarajan explained that an SMS would be sent soon after a complaint is registered to the mobile phone of the complainant and another SMS would be sent after the it is resolved.
There was no system at present to inform at what stage the process of complaint redressal is in. Officials said they would strive to bring such a mechanism in place. The nodal officer explained that the bulk of complaints pertained to new ration cards, pensions and Dharani-related issues.
New ration cards
The deputy CM said that the government has constituted a sub-committee on new ration cards and a decision would be taken soon to sanction new ration cards. The government is considering a proposal to issue different identity cards for sanction of ration goods and for sanction of welfare schemes and would take a decision soon, he disclosed. There was a possibility to sanction new pensions too, he added.
There was no use in providing sewing machines free of cost to women without giving training to them, he said.
Referring to complaints related to CMRF, he said if Aarogyasri desks were strengthened in all hospitals, then the CMRF-related complaints would come down.
He said that the government would consider giving training to mandal-level staff who would accept applications for zero electricity bills. He asked officials about methods being followed by Bihar and other state governments in resolving people’s problems. The nodal officer explained about successful resolution of some cases received in Prajavani.
Divya requested for allotment of full-time staff to work in Prajavani wing and for provision of basic facilities. The deputy CM responded positively and said necessary measures would be taken in this regard.