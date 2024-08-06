Court issues notice to KCR, Harish Rao over Medigadda Barrage sinking allegations

WARANGAL: The Principal Sessions Court, Bhupalpally, on Monday issued notices to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and six others in a case related to the damages caused to the Medigadda barrage.

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, a resident of Bhupalpally, had filed the revision petition under Section 399 of CrPC, contending that the respondents (KCR, Harish and others) acted with undue haste in going ahead with the project and without proper testing to misappropriate huge public funds. He said that this constitutes offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 386, 406 and 409 of IPC. Initially, a lower court refused to hear the case since only special judges are empowered to deal with cases that come under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as well as offences under IPC, 1860. Following this, Rajalingamurthy filed the petition in the sessions court, seeking revision of the order of the first class principal judicial magistrate of Bhupalpally.

In his petition, Rajalingamurthy cited the sinking of the piers of Medigadda in October 2023, and the visit of officials of National Dam Safety Authority, several politicians and others to the barrage and contended that the respondent misappropriated public money.

He also mentioned in the petition that state government officials have not submitted the information required to the NDSA.

Taking up the case, the sessions court issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao, the then special chief secretary, Irrigation, and retired IAS officer Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, Chief Engineer B Hariram, Chief Engineer N Sridhar and two representatives of two contracting agencies — M Krishna Reddy and Suresh Kumar.

The revision petition will be heard on September 5.